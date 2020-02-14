For Bhavana and Naveen, everyday is Valentine's Day!

Bhavana and Naveen are one of the most adorable couple and give some major couple goals every now and then.

While Bhavana is quite active on her social media platforms, Naveen has always been away from the limelight. But each time Bhavana posts a pic of hers with Naveen, fans cheer up wishing the duo a wonderful life ahead.

On the occasion of Valentines day, Bhavana opened up about her relationship with Naveen through an Instagram post.

Bhavana said that they have been good friends right from the beginning and least did she expect him to be her partner.

“When I met you for the first time in 2011,I never knew you are THE ONE!!From a very professional producer-actor relationship we both became real good friends in no time.Like they say ‘The best Relationships start off as friendships first’ !”

She also wrote that no matter whatever happened, they have been strong and steady in their relationship.

“It’s been 9 long yrs since we have fallen in love,We have gone through everything that is meant to tear us apart,But we came out even stronger !! We will fight against all odds, We will stay against all odds !! Thank you for being YOU and I LOVE YOU TO INFINITY & BEYOND !! 🧿 #MineForever #ComeWhatMay #EverydayIsValentinesDay”

On 22nd January 2018, Naveen and Bhavana tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Thrissur, Kerala.