Vijay Deverakonda appears in lungi costume, leaves fans stunned

Vijay Devarakonda, the heart-throb of Tollywood, gained fame for his good looks, ease of dialogue delivery and his unique styling sense. No matter whatever event, Vijay Devarakonda knows how to stand out in the crowd.

He had launched his own clothing label called Rowdy Wear in mid-2018. This brand makes everything for men ranging from casual T-shirts to checkered lungis. Sometimes he wears garments from his own stylish street wear brand for promotions.

And on Wednesday, at a pre-release event of his movie World Famous Lover in Vishakapatanam, the actor chose to don a different look and appeared in shirt and lungi. His co-star Raashi Khanna was also seen at the event.

We are in your ♥ and so you also in ours ♥.#VijayDeverakonda #WorldFamousLover#WFLonFeb14#WFLGrandRelease pic.twitter.com/oiv4rQO7lX — లక్ష్మి❤️ (@lakshmi_vd_vasu) February 13, 2020

Well, with his swag and style fans seemed to have been impressed. While some on social media called him 'the man of the masses', a few others commented that it takes some courage to dress like that.

One of the fans even trolled him, saying whether he came to the event to receive a 'best farmer award'.

Vijay plays the role of Seenayya, a middle-class mine worker in the film. He will be seen wearing a lungi in a few scenes as well.

Well, this is not the first time he appeared like this. Earlier, for Geeta Govindam audio launch too, he donned a checkered black and white lungi.