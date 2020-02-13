Rana Daggubati's Kaadan teaser is impressive

Post the Baahubali franchise, Rana Daggubati had been staying away from the limelight as he was preparing for Kaadan.

The teaser of the movie was finally released and has definetly brought high expectations. Kaadan has been in the making for over a year.

Rana Daggubati essays the role of a 50-year-old man who seems to be living in the jungle. Going by the video, it seems that he along with Vishnu are fighting for the rights of animals.

Directed by Prabu Solomon, Kaadan is simultaneously made in Telugu and Hindi as well. The film also features Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgoankar and Raghu Babu in pivotal roles.

Produced by Eros International, Kaadan (Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi and Aranya in Telugu) seems to be a film about animal rights.

The cinematography is by AR Ashok Kumar while technical crew comprises of music director Shanthanu Moitra and editor Bhuvan Srinivasan.