Juhi Rustagi opens up about wedding plans with Rovin

Actress Juhi Rustagi, who got a break with the popular TV sitcom, announced her decision to quit from the serial recently.

Juhi also made her relationship official with Rovin and fans were quite in awe of the adorable couple.

Now, the duo will be seen together on the show 'Onnum Onnum Moonu' which will be aired on Mazhavil Manorama on the ocassion of Valentines day.

The duo opened up on their journey together, how they fell for each other and regarding their wedding plans as well.

“Since past few days, we have been getting news of our own wedding day. Well, we want to let the world know that the wedding won't happen anytime soon. Rather, it will atleast take an year or so,” said Juhi on the show.

Bashing all online rumurs, Juhi added, “Many online media have been reporting about our relationship. We also have our own issues to deal with and so we want everyone not to trust such fake news.”

The complete show will be aired on Mazhavil Manorama on Friday at 9pm.