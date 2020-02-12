Vijay Deverakonda paired opposite Ananya Panday in his Hindi debut film

Vijay Deverakonda will be seen romancing Ananya Panday in his Hindi debut film.

The film, reportedly, went on floors in January, mixed martial arts-heavy action film, will be directed by Puri Jaganadh. The film is a Karan Johar production and it will be Ananya's third film with Karan.

According to reports, Vijay had already started filming and Ananya will join by mid-March or in the first week of April.

This Vijay Deverakonda starrer will be a pan-India film which will be releasing in Hindi and other south languages.

Currently, Ananya is busy shooting for Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli. She will next begin working on Shakun Batra's untitled film co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.