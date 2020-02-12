{{head.currentUpdate}}

Sanjay Dutt on 12th wedding anniversary: Don't know what I would do without you

Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The couple shared heartfelt posts on social media to express their love for each other.

Sanjay shared a video compilation of some of their pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Don’t know what I would do without you... Happy anniversary @maanayata.” His wife reacted to the post with several heart emojis in the comments section. While the first picture shows them in ethnic wear, others are from their many vacations.

Meanwhile, Maanayata also posted a loved-up picture with her husband on Instagram and wrote, "There is no feeling in the world like knowing you have someone by your side to face whatever life throws at you.

Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata at a private ceremony in Goa and the couple has two twins, Shahraan and Iqra.

On workfront, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Panipat. He will appear next in KGF 2, Sadak 2, Shamshera and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

