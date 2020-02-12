Priya Varrier's romantic stills from 'Vishnu Priya' are viral

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier is all set to mark her foot in Kannda film industry. She is making her Kannada debut with the film 'Vishnu Priya'.

Priya shared a few stills of her movie on her social media page and the romantic pics are doing the rounds now.

Directed by VK Prakash, 'Vishnu Priya' is based on a real-life incident, that is set in the 90s.

Bankrolled by K Manju, the film stars Shreyas Manju in the lead.

Gopi Sundar is scoring the music.

Priya Prakash Varrier made her debut with Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' and turned an Internet sensation with the song. She bagged her first Bollywood film 'Sridevi Bungalow' and has also signed 'Love Hacker'.