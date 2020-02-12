{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Priya Varrier's romantic stills from 'Vishnu Priya' are viral

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

priya-varrier-vishnu-priya-movie
SHARE

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier is all set to mark her foot in Kannda film industry. She is making her Kannada debut with the film 'Vishnu Priya'.

Priya shared a few stills of her movie on her social media page and the romantic pics are doing the rounds now.

Directed by VK Prakash, 'Vishnu Priya' is based on a real-life incident, that is set in the 90s.

Bankrolled by K Manju, the film stars Shreyas Manju in the lead.

Gopi Sundar is scoring the music.

Priya Prakash Varrier made her debut with Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' and turned an Internet sensation with the song. She bagged her first Bollywood film 'Sridevi Bungalow' and has also signed 'Love Hacker'.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES