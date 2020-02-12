Nazriya, Fahadh make stylish entry at a wedding in Dubai

Looks like it's family time for Mollywood's adorable couple Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim. The duo were seen at a friend's wedding recently and now, they were spotted in yet another wedding in Dubai.

The photos of Fahadh and Nazriya from the wedding ceremony along with the bride is doing the rounds on social media. It appeared to be a royal wedding with Fahadh and Nazriya seemed to be from the bride's side.

The one pic were the duo are seen walking with the bride reminded netizens of a scene from the song Noolupoya from their upcoming movie Trance.

Both of them looked classy in their attires with Nazriya in a salwar and Fahadh in a kurta.

The duo were also seen in the newly wedded's reception as well.

A dancing video of Nazriya at the wedding reception has also landed online and we can't help but root more for the lovely on screen and off screen couple.

On workfront, the duo are gearing up for their upcoming film Trance directed by Anwar Rasheed.