Vanitha film awards: Best moments from the starry night

When stars like Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Manju Warrier come together, it will be no less than an amazing event. While it's difficult to narrow down the best moments from a sprawling awards ceremony, we bring you some of the standout pics and videos from the award night.

Mohanlal's words for Prithvi

Praising a co-star or co-worker is quite usual in the industry but imagine hearing gem words from a superstar. That's what happened when Mohanlal spoke after getting the best actor award for the movie Lucifer. The directorial venture got wide applauds and looks like Mohanlal can't speak enough of his director. “He will be one of the greatest directors in Indian films,” is how Mohanlal described about Prithvi and seemed like the director's wife Supriya was way too proud of her husband. Check out the post here:

When Nandanam stars came together on stage

Talk about Prithviraj and Navya Nair and we bet you would be reminded of the 2002's hit pair from the movie Nandanam. Navya Nair handed over the award to Prithviraj for best director and popular movie. Isn't that adorable?

Vivek Oberoi taking award home

Imagine a Bollywood actor picking an award for his role from Mollywood. That's what happened when Vivek Oberoi took home an award for best villain for Lucifer. Wow indeed!

Parvathy's selfie with Tanvi

Be a star or superstar, celebs have their own moments too. It was selfie time for Parvthy and Tanvi.

Rima Kallingal receiving the award from Lini's kid

In 2019 movie Virus, Rima Kallingal played the role of a nurse, which was based on the real life of sister Lini. And at Vanitha awards, when Rima Kallingal got the best socially responsible actress award, the award was given to her by late Lini's husband and son.

Soubin's family moment

Family comes first and Soubin and his family made a stylish entry at the award night.

Shreya Ghoshal singing backstage