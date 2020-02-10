{{head.currentUpdate}}

Parvathy Nambiar hosts wedding reception for M-town celebs

After a cklose-knit wedding ceremony, actress Parvathy Nambiar and husband Vineeth hosted a grand reception for friends from the industry.

Parvathy Nambiar tied the knot with Vineeth Menon who is a pilot by profession on February 2. The wedding was held at Guruvayur Temple, Thrissur in the presence of the couple’s close family and friends.

The reception party held for celebs on Sunday evening at a hotel in Kochi and saw the who's and who's of Mollywood. Miya, Tony Tom, Rachana Narayankutty, Anusree, Ranjini Haridas, Mamtha Mohandas, Durga Krishna were seen among the attendees.

The duo opted for classy matching black outfits for event. Parvathy Nambiar was decked up saree wear while Vineeth was seen donning a black suit. 

