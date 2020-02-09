World famous lover will be my last love story: Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda has revealed that his upcoming film, World Famous Lover will be his last love story and from hereon he will choose different kinds of films.

He was talking at the trailer launch event of the movie and his sudden revelation has left fans in shock.

He said, “After World Famous Lover, I no longer want to be part of love stories. I can feel myself changing. My tastes have changed and I am entering into a new phase of life.” He added that he will reveal his future plans at the film's pre-release event, which will take place in Hyderabad on February 9.

World Famous Lover is slated to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020 and stars Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite and Catherine Tresa as female leads.

“Everyone's excited that I have done a film with four heroines. In fact it's such an honour for me to have worked with four beautiful women,” he said.

Directed by Kranti Madhav, the technical crew of World Famous Lover includes music director Gopi Sundar, cinematographer Jaya Krishna Gummadi and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Recently, at a discussion, actress Parvathy criticised the blockbuster Telugu flick Arjun Reddy, in front of the lead actor Vijay Devarakonda. Parvathy had bashed the concept of Arjun Reddy and stated that the film was purely glorifying abusive relationships, thus making them acceptable in the society. The actress opened up about her views on the topic when the moral responsibility and ethics of the actors was bought into the discussion. The actress also revealed her desire to play sadistic characters but ensure that the character does not influence the people in the wrong way.



After Parvathy stated her views, Twitter was in support of Parvathy and Vijay Deverakonda was blamed for choosing such films.

