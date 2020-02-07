Thalapathy Vijay to join 'Master' team, shoot resumes in Neyveli

Actor Vijay had been in news since past couple of days for wrong reasons.

Income tax officials on Thursday said they had seized Rs 77 crore in cash from film financier Anbu Chezhiyan’s premises during searches that also covered actor Vijay and the promoters of his Diwali release ‘Bigil’, AGS Entertainment.

However, no cash was seized from Vijay, said I-T sources.

Vijay was taken for questioning while he was shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master in Neyveli. The makers of Master were then forced to halt the shoot.

Now, sources close to the team revealed that the makers had resumed the film's shoot with Vijay Sethupathi and others. Vijay is expected to join the team soon.

It is said that the actor Vijay might join the shoot on Friday which is being produced by XB Film Creators. The movie is expected to hit the big screen in April 2020. The makers have planned to wrap the film by February end.

The movie features many big names like Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Brigada and Gouri G Kishan in pivotal roles.