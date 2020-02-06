'We Stand With Vijay' trends after I-T officials issue summons to Vijay on sets of Master

Actor Vijay is being questioned by officers of the Income Tax Department in connection with an alleged tax evasion case linked AGS Entertainment Private Limited. The company produced the superstar's last release, Bigil.

Vijay was on the shooting sets of his upcoming film, Master, in Nevyeli of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu, when the I-T officials took him away for interrogation.

Right after the news broke, fans of the actor took to Twitter to express their emotion for their star. Vijay, is known for a massive fan followers and fans of Vijay started posting tweets with hashtag ‘We Stand With Vijay.’ It is now the top trends on the micro-blogging platform.

If people are trying to bring you down, It only means that you are above them! RISE of a LEADER!! 🔥#WeStandWithVIJAY #Master pic.twitter.com/zDgTxqrkMc — Actor Vijay FC (@ActorVijayFC) February 5, 2020

Sharing pics and videos of Vijay, fans have been posting tweets in support of the actor.

An actor with a superstardom who always reflects people's views on social issues in both his movies and real life.

He is bound to get troubled by ruling political parties for standing on people's side. All these intimidation tactics won't affect him one bit. #WeStandWithVijay — Actor Vijay Universe (@ActorVijayUniv) February 5, 2020

“When Thalapathy Stepped Into Cinema Field Many People Where Insulted Him A Lot But He Never Give Up In Anything He Grown Up But He Don’t Take Revenge To The People Who Insulted Him That’s The Reason Why We Call Him As Thanga Thalapathy,” read a tweet by a fan club account.

Sleepless Night !! Thinking About Him 😇 Without know About The Official Statement 😊 See The Love & Craze For @actorvijay ❤️



MILLIONS OF EMOTION FOR ONE MAN 🤘😎

.#WeStandWithVIJAY#பயத்துக்கு_பாஷை_கிடையாது#Master pic.twitter.com/1vNKRrBVnw — Ⓜ️ɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ Eɴᴛʀʏᴹᴬˢᵀᴱᴿ (@M_I_C_H_A_E_LVJ) February 5, 2020 Dogs will bark against Vijay now with baseless acquisitions and later will bark again on this same issue as a publicity stunt.



Moral of the story.. Dogs will bark! Let them! The Sun doesn't stop rising because of it @actorvijay !!#WeStandWithVijay — MASTER (@TweetingfrVijay) February 5, 2020

“This #WeStandWithVijay has got nothing to prove or to achieve against anyone.! This is just to show what happens when there's a problem for "THALAPATHY VIJAY", wrote another user.

Meanwhile, some fans have also mentioned that the BJP in Tamil Nadu is behind the scene. Earlier, the BJP in Tamil Nadu had opposed his film Mersal, released in October 2017, for containing dialogues seen as critical against the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation. The BJP had then demanded cuts in Mersal, alleging that some dialogues portray 'untruths' about GST and the centre's Digital India campaign.