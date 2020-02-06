Madhu Warrier's directorial debut titled Lalitham Sundaram

Manju Warrier's brother, actor Madhu Warrier is turning a filmmaker and the film has been titled Lalitham Sundaram.

His directorial debut will have Manju and Biju Menon in the lead roles and the title was officially announced by superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty through their social media handles.

Pramod Mohan, who had scripted and directed the Biju Menon starrer Orayiram Kinakkal is penning this film.

Manju Warrier’s own production house is backing it. This will be her banner’s second production venture after debuting with the Sanal Kumar Sasidharan directorial Kayattam.

Interestingly, Lalitham Sundaram will bring back Biju Menon and Manju Warrier after two long decades. The duo had previously shared screen space in films like ‘Krishnagudiyil Oru Pranayakalathu’, ‘Kudamattam’, ‘Pranayavarnangal’, and ‘Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu’.