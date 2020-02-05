{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Actor Yogi Babu marries Manju Bhargavi

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

yogi-babu-wedding
SHARE

Tamil actor and comedian Yogi Babu has tied the knot with Manju Bhargavi in Tamil Nadu's Thiruttani town.

A few pics from the wedding ceremony showing the newly-married have now gone viral across social media.

The traditional wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family of the actor. A formal reception will be held in Chennai in March.

It was an arranged marriage and was officiated at Yogi’s ancestral temple in Thiruttani.

On the work front, Yogi Babu was last seen sharing screen pace with Rajinikanth in Darbar. He was seen as the sidekick to the superstar.

Tags:
Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES