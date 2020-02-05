Actor Yogi Babu marries Manju Bhargavi

Tamil actor and comedian Yogi Babu has tied the knot with Manju Bhargavi in Tamil Nadu's Thiruttani town.

A few pics from the wedding ceremony showing the newly-married have now gone viral across social media.

The traditional wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family of the actor. A formal reception will be held in Chennai in March.

It was an arranged marriage and was officiated at Yogi’s ancestral temple in Thiruttani.

On the work front, Yogi Babu was last seen sharing screen pace with Rajinikanth in Darbar. He was seen as the sidekick to the superstar.