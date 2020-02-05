Nazriya, Fahadh make surprise entry at friend's wedding | Video

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil are Mollywood's adorable couple. Each time, they make a public appearance, their fans are are head over heels in love the duo.

Nazriya and Fahadh were recently spotted at a wedding and looks like they made a surprise entry at the wedding venue.

The duo reportedly attended the wedding of Nazriya's friend and this warm gesture of Nazriya is winning millions of hearts on social media.

On the work front, the husband-wife duo is all set to star together on the silver screen for the first time after Bangalore Days in Anwar Rasheed’s Trance. The film is reported to be one of the costliest films of Fahadh Faasil and has been in the making for about two years. The film is all set to release on February 14, 2020.