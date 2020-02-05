{{head.currentUpdate}}

Teaser of Asif Ali's Kunjeldho promises a charming character

Asif Ali and Gopika Udayan
Asif Ali and Gopika Udayan play the lead roles in Kunjeldho.
After the success of the family drama Kettiyolanente Malakha, Asif Ali seems to be all set to charm the audience with Kunjeldho.

The teaser of the film, directed by Mathukkutty, was released on Wednesday. It introduces the title character of Kunjeldho and his joyful campus life. Newcomer Gopika Udayan plays the female lead in Kunjeldho. Asif has undergone a massive makeover to essay the role of Kunjeldho from the tough-looking Sleevachayan in Kettiyolanu Ente Malakha.

The film is produced by Suvin K Varkey and Prashobh Krishna under the banner of Little Big Films.

Vineeth Sreenivasan is the creative director of Kunjeldho.

The cast includes Sudheesh, Sidhique, Arjun Gopla, Rajesh Sharma, Kottayam Pradeep, Nisthar Sait and Mithun M Das.

