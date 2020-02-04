Elam movie gets global acclaim

Malayalam film Elam has won the best film award at Bayamon International film festival, Puerto Rico.

The film has won the award under the experimental feature category and received

wide accolades. This is for the first time that a Malayalam film has won the award at this festival. Elam has been selected from 1200 entries and is said to have competed with entries from countires including Iraq and Poland.

This is not the first time that the Vinod Krishna directorial is making waves at International platforms. Earlier, Elam won the Grand Jury Award for the first-time producer at the Italy based Oniros Film Awards' October edition. It had also won the Prisma award for best director and producer.

The film was also screened at the Rome festival in January.

Thampi Antony, Kavitha Nair and Roshan N G are the main actors.

Based on a short story of the same title by Vinod, the film narrates the incidents that take place in a bar in a day.

Elam was produced by Jaya Menon, Shiji Mathew and Vinayan Nair under the banner of Ego Planet Productions.