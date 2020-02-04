{{head.currentUpdate}}

Mohanlal meets globetrotting chaiwala couple Vijayan and Mohana, terms duo as 'an inspiration'

If you are using social media, you must have come across the old Keralite couple who runs the Sri Balaji Coffee house at Kochi’s Gandhinagar area. The duo travels around the world with income from the conventional tea shop and became popular a few years ago for their attempts at fulfilling dreams despite coming from a humble background. 

Also known as Kerala's 'travelling couple', Vijayan and Mohana have taken the Internet by storm once again. And this time, it is for meeting superstar Mohanlal.

The actor invited the couple to his home and they brought with them home-cooked meals as a treat for him.

Sharing the picture of their meeting, Mohanlal posted that he felt ‘blessed’ to have met them. Mohanlal wrote: “The amazing couple Mr. Vijayan & Mrs. Mohana Vijayan who traveled to 25 countries despite all their limitations, solely by running the famous Sri Balaji Coffee House, Gandhi Nagar in Kochi. I feel blessed to have had their company in my home and appreciate the meal they brought for me… Truly an inspiration to all!” (sic.)

The couple has reportedly visited over 20 countries including USA, Egypt, France, Italy and Israel so far. 

