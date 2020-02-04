Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra wedding: A get-together for stars

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied the knot on Monday in a lavish wedding ceremony held in Mumbai.

The couple was in a relationship for a long time before they decided to get married.

Armaan and Anissa's wedding festivities have been on since the past few days and after a crackling mehendi and sangeet ceremony, friends and family members of the couple turned up in big numbers at their grand wedding.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur made a grand entry with the baaraat. A video of Saif carrying little Taimur on his shoulders, dancing to bhangra music as they arrived with the baaraat, has also been shared online.

Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samaira, Manoj Jain, Rima Jain, Aadar Jain and others too joined in.

Also spotted at the ceremony were actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Tara Sutaria, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya, and producer Boney Kapoor.

The Ambani family, including Akash and Shloka Ambani, as well as Nita and Isha Ambani, and Anil Ambani were spotted too.

Armaan is the son of Rima Jain, sister of actors Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, and daughter of actor Raj Kapoor. Karisma, Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor are cousins to Armaan.

However, Rishi Kapoor, his wife Neetu, son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt could not be spotted at the bash. They were reportedly in New Delhi, where Rishi was admitted to a hospital citing respiratory problems.

Armaan and Anissa got engaged in July 2019. Armaan made his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014. The film was a flop and he has not worked on any other film since then.