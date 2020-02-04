Movie buffs cheer Anna Ben's simple 'Kappela' look

After her impressive perfrmances in Kumbalangi Nights and Helen, Anna Ben is gearing up for her next with Kappela.

A character poster featuring her was released recently and she was spotted wearing a simple churidhar with all smiles. Her simple avatar has garnered thumbs up from movie buffs making us wait for the movie.

Interestingly, Kappela is directed by National Award winner Musthafa. He has also scripted the movie with Nikhil Vahid and Sudhas.

The film, in fact has an ensemble cast including Tanvi Ram, Roshan Mathew and Sreenath Bhasi in major roles. The other actors of the movie are Navas Vallikkunnu, Sudheesh, Vijileesh, Nisha Sarangh and many others.

Cinematography is by Jimshi Khalid and music by Sushin Shyam.

Bankrolled by Vishnu Venu under the banner of Kadhaas Untold, Kappela is slated to hit screens on February 28.