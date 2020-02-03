{{head.currentUpdate}}

Mammootty, Mohanlal grace Vishnu Unnikrishnan's wedding reception

Stars at Vishnu Unnikrishnan's wedding reception
It was indeed a starry night as actor-writer Vishnu Unnikrishnan hosted a grand wedding reception at a hotel in Kochi.

Vishnu got married to Aishwarya in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Kothamangalam and later threw a reception party which was attended by who's and who of Mollywood.

The big M's – Mammootty and Mohanlal graced the funtion and couple seemed delighted with their presence.

Namitha Pramod, Anu Sithara, Baiju, Nadirshah, Aditi Ravi, Nikhila Vimal, Sshivada, Tiny Tom, Dharmajan, Siju Wilson were among the celebs who attended the agala event. Vishnu's best friend and co-writer Bibin George too was spotted along with his wife.

After the traditional look, Vishnu opted for a suit while Aishwarya wore a pink designer gown.

It was purely an arranged marriage for the couple who were introduced to each other by family members.

On workfront, Vishnu Unnikrishnan-Bibin George duo is currently scripting for a Mohanlal-starrer which is said to be directed by the filmmaker Shafi. 

