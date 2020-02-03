Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Suriya: reports

Looks like actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to step into Kollywood.

Rashmika is working with Suriya's brother Karthi in Sultan, being directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. And the latest update is that Rashmika has been roped in play the female lead opposite Suriya in Hari's upcoming film.

A source told a Tamil daily, “The team has been in talks with Rashmika for the film. However, nothing is on paper yet and the official announcement regarding the cast will be made shortly.”

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently busy with his latest film called Soorarai Pottru.

The film is based on the founder of an airlines, and the Kaappaan actor will be essaying the lead role in the film.