{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Suriya: reports

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

rashmika-suriya
SHARE

Looks like actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to step into Kollywood.

Rashmika is working with Suriya's brother Karthi in Sultan, being directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. And the latest update is that Rashmika has been roped in play the female lead opposite Suriya in Hari's upcoming film.

A source told a Tamil daily, “The team has been in talks with Rashmika for the film. However, nothing is on paper yet and the official announcement regarding the cast will be made shortly.”

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently busy with his latest film called Soorarai Pottru.

The film is based on the founder of an airlines, and the Kaappaan actor will be essaying the lead role in the film.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES