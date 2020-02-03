Nivin Pauly's Moothon wins best film at FFAST in Paris

Moothon is going places. After it's world premiere at Toronto Film Festival, last year, Moothon has now won the best film award at South Asian Film Festival, Paris.

Moothon was selected as the inaugural film at FFAST – South Asian Film Festival, Paris last week and now it is gaining applauds from all corners.

Nivin took to his Instagram and shared a picture where Moothon was announced as the best film. “Moothon has won the best film and jury prize at the prestigious FFAST in Paris! Congrats @geetu_mohandas !! You deserve all the accolades! Congrats to our entire team!! This is truly an honour!! ,” Nivin captioned the picture. Geetu, also took to her social media pages sharing her happiness at the occasion.

Moothon was also premiered at the Mumbai Film Festival on October 18 before it was theatrically released on November 8, 2019.

Written and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Moothon has Nivin Pauly playing the central character. Anurag Kashyap has produced Moothon along with Ajay G Rai and Alan McAlex under the banners Mini Studio and JAR Pictures. Rajeev Ravi has cranked the camera for this bilingual made in Hindi and Malayalam.

Hailed as a game changer for actor Nivin Pauly in his acting career, the film was much appreciated for its portrayal of same-sex love.