Malavika Mohanan is drop-dead gorgeous at Filmfare awards

Malavika Mohanan is a stunner in the truest sense! Everytime she post a pic of her's on social media, fans are in awe of the pretty lady.

The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards are going to be held on February 15 in Assam. However, Sunday night was hosted to give technical awards.

Several celebrities arrived at the curtain-raiser looking their fashionable best. And among them was Malavika who grabbed eyeballs. Dressed in plain pink strapless gown with thigh-high slit, Malavika looked absolutely gorgeous.

Meanwhile, on workfront, Malavika has been signed as the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay's next titled Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Malavika has reportedly been training in mixed martial arts and parkour for this role in the film.