BAFTA 2020 winners: '1917' leads way with seven wins

World War One film 1917 was the big winner at the Bafta Film Awards on Sunday, with seven prizes in total. The winners of the 73rd British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) were presented on Sunday.
Joker won three awards which include the best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and the British Academy's inaugural casting award. Renee Zellweger was bestowed with the best actress for Judy while, Brad Pitt won best supporting actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Here's the complete winner's list:
British Film -- 1917
Director -- Sam Mendes, 1917
Actor -- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Actress -- Renee Zellweger, Judy
Supporting Actor -- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Supporting Actress -- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Rising Star -- Micheal Ward
British Debut -- Writer/director Mark Jenkin, producers Kate Byers and Linn Waite, Bait
Cinematography -- Roger Deakins, 1917
Original Screenplay -- Parasite
Adapted Screenplay -- Jojo Rabbit
Film Not in the English Language — Parasite
Original Score -- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Editing -- Le Mans ’66
Production Design -- 1917
Casting -- Joker
Costume Design -- Little Women
Sound -- 1917
Visual Effects -- 1917
Makeup and Hair -- Bombshell
Animated Film -- Klaus
British Short Film -- “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
British Short Animation -- Grandad Was a Romantic
Documentary -- For Sama
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema -- Andy Serkis
Academy Fellowship -- Kathleen Kennedy