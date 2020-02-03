BAFTA 2020 winners: '1917' leads way with seven wins

World War One film 1917 was the big winner at the Bafta Film Awards on Sunday, with seven prizes in total. The winners of the 73rd British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) were presented on Sunday.

Joker won three awards which include the best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and the British Academy's inaugural casting award. Renee Zellweger was bestowed with the best actress for Judy while, Brad Pitt won best supporting actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Here's the complete winner's list:

British Film -- 1917

Director -- Sam Mendes, 1917

Actor -- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Actress -- Renee Zellweger, Judy

Supporting Actor -- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Supporting Actress -- Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Rising Star -- Micheal Ward

British Debut -- Writer/director Mark Jenkin, producers Kate Byers and Linn Waite, Bait

Cinematography -- Roger Deakins, 1917

Original Screenplay -- Parasite

Bong Joon-ho and translator Sharon Choi return to the stage as @ParasiteMovie wins the award for Film Not In the English Language 🌍🎥 #EEBAFTAs #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/sS2K1AR2Sy — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 3, 2020

Adapted Screenplay -- Jojo Rabbit

Film Not in the English Language — Parasite

Original Score -- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Editing -- Le Mans ’66

Production Design -- 1917

Casting -- Joker

Costume Design -- Little Women

Sound -- 1917

Visual Effects -- 1917

Makeup and Hair -- Bombshell

Animated Film -- Klaus

British Short Film -- “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

British Short Animation -- Grandad Was a Romantic

Documentary -- For Sama

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema -- Andy Serkis

Academy Fellowship -- Kathleen Kennedy