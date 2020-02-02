Jomol at Parvathy's wedding, Children's Park stars at Vishnu's wedding grab attention

Stars were heading their way to wedding venues and so were shutterbugs. It was indeed a busy day with weddings of actress Parvathy Nambiar with Vineeth and writer-actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan's with Aishwarya.

After the traiditional wedding ceremony at Guruvayoor temple, actress Parvathy Nambiar and Vineeth threw a grand wedding reception for friends and celebs.

For the reception, she was seen in a pink saree and Vineeth in a grey-silvery kurta and mundu. The duo looked adorable together and celebs including Jomol, Adhil Ibrahim and KPAC Lalitha were spotted. Watch the video here:

On the other hand, Vishnu's wedding saw his co-stars from his movie Children's Park. His co-writer and actor Bibin George was spotted throughout with function.

Actors Gayathri Suresh, Sowmya Menon and Manasa Radhakrishnan, who had acted with Vishnu in the movie Children's Park were also seen at the event. Watch the video here: