Neeraj Madhav gets emotional after Gauthamante Radham tastes success

Actor Neeraj Madhav penned a heartfelt note after his latest movie Gauthamante Radham was well recived by the audience. After watching the movie along with viewers and the crew of the team, the actor got emotional.

Neeraj himself shared a video that captured the moment and is seen thanking the director of the movie for giving him the chance to play the lead.

“As an actor with no satellite value, had been staying away from Malayalam cinema for sometime. Now, because of the trust from a debut director and a producer who has invested money and a few friends who had been supportive, can't be more happier. Was seated at the last row in theater to watch the movie with the team and as the end credit started rolling, wide applauds came in and I coudln't have asked for more. It gives an immense pleasure to see that audience are supportive to good movies like this,” his post reads.

Gauthamante Radham which released on Friday, also stars Renji Panicker, Basil Joseph and Punya Elizabeth in pivotal roles. Directed by Anand, the movie revolves around Gauthaman and his car.

Meanwhile, Neeraj, was last seen in a pivotal role in the web series 'The Family Man'.