Navya Nair shares pic with Manju Warrier, calls it 'happiness'

It was in 2014 that Manju Warrier decided to resume work after a hiatus and she did flourish. Now, in 2020, following her path, actress Navya Nair is all set for her second innings.

While the later is preparing for her second innings, Manju Warrier recently dropped in to visit Navya Nair. The duo met together and Navya shared the pics from their meeting.

Calling it as happy moment, she captioned it, “Happiness ❤️❤️❤️love peace .. if someone makes u happy , make them happier .... “ (sic.)

Recently, at the launch of her upcoming movie Oruthee directed by VK Prakash, Navya had credited Manju for being an inspiration.

“I gained confidence after seeing Manju Warrier, who attained strong comeback in her career. Hope I too be able to live upto the expectations,” Navya had said.

