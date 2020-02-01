{{head.currentUpdate}}

After Madhura Raja, Mammootty-Vyshak join hands once again

After the success of two major biggies, Pulimurugan and Madhura Raja, hitmaker director Vysakh has announced his next project titled New York.

The director is once again teaming up with megastar Mammootty for the project. The director himself took to Facebook to share the news.

The movie is scripted by Naveen John, who earlier scripted Ira. Vyshak also revealed that the movie will be bankrolled by UGM and will have USA as the major premise.

Asking for prayers and blessings, Vyshak also mentioned that the film will be a family action thriller movie.

New York marks the third time collaboration of Vysakh and Mammootty after the 2010 release Pokkiri Raja and the 2019 release Madhura Raja

