Mammootty, Dileep, Kavya and others light up wedding reception of Bhama and Arun

Actress Bhama and Arun's wedding reception on Friday was a star-studded affair with the who's who of Mollywood in attendance.

Several popular celebrities of the Malayalam film industry, including megastar Mammootty, actor-MP Suresh Gopi, Dileep, Kavya Madhavan, Jayasurya, Indrajith, Poornima, etc., attended the ceremony which was held in a hotel in Kochi.

It was an arranged marriage for Bhama and Arun who was introduced to each other by the family members. Arun, who hails from Alappuzha was a classmate and close friend of the actress's brother-in-law. He has completed his studies from Canada and is currently based in Dubai.

The actress was last seen in the critically acclaimed movie Marupadi, which was directed by senior filmmaker VM Vinu. After the wedding, the couple had the media and told that she will continue acting if good projects come her way.

Check out for a few pics from the starry night: