Fahadh Faasil join hands with Akhil Sathyan for his next

It's film calling for veteran director Sathyan Anthikad's twin sons. While Anoop Sathyan's directorial debut Varane Aavashyamund is gearing up to hit screens next month, his brother Akhil Sathyan’s maiden film has been launched. The official pooja ceremony was held recently in Kochi.

Fahadh Faasil has singed the project playing the lead role. Anjana Jayaprakash, who recently appeared in the web series 'Queen' has been signed as the female lead.

Renowned writer Viji Venkatesh is making her acting debut with this film. She had taken to her social media pages posting pic from her shoot day.

Akhil Sathyan himself has scripted the film.

Sharan Velayudhan will be the cinematographer and Justin Varghese will be handling the music department.

The yet-to-be- titled movie will be produced by Sethu Mannarkad of Full Moon Cinema.