Divya Unni blessed with baby girl, reveals name of little one

Actress Divya Unni and husband Arun were blessed with a baby girl.

The actress posted the happy news on her social media pages with pictures of the little one. The baby, born on January 14, has been named Aishwarya.

The actress had shared pictures of her when she was expecting too. Divya, who got her big break with the 1996 movie 'Kalyana Sougandhikam', had been visibly excited in the pictures about embracing motherhood for the third time.

Divya Unni married Mumbai-based engineer Arun Kumar on February 4, 2018. She also has two children, Arjun and Meenakshi from a previous marriage with Dr Sudhir Shekhara.

In the pursuit of promoting Indian culture in the West, Divyaa is developing the artistic talents of young children in the United States through her dance school, the Sreepadam School of Arts in Houston, Texas.