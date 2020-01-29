{{head.currentUpdate}}

Taapsee Pannu shares 'Shabaash Mithu' first look from Mitahli Raj biopic

Actress Taapsee Pannu is all set to grace the screens playing the role of record-breaking Indian cricketer and captain of Indian women's national cricket team Mitahli Raj. The first look poster was released online and looks intense as she hits a shot.

The movie titled Shabaash Mithu will release on February 5, 2021, Viacom18 Studios announced on Wednesday.

The biographical drama film will be directed by Rahul Dholakia, best known for making movies such as Raees, Lamhaa and Parzania.

"I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.

"The statement that made every cricket lover pause and introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it. @M_Raj03 you are a ''Game Changer''," Taapsee wrote alongside the film''s poster.

Shabaash Mithu has script from Priya Aven, who also works as creative director at Viacom 18 Studios.

Mithali, 37, had retired from T20s in September 2019. However, she remains the ODI captain and is likely to play for the national team till next year's World Cup.

