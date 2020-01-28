Sowbhagya Venkitesh to get hitched, shares pre-wedding pics

Dubsmash sensation and social media star Sowbhagya Venkitesh is all set to get married to Arjun Somasekhar. The actress herself had recently announced about her engagement with Arjun and now Sowbhagya has shared a couple photoshoot with her fans and followers.

Sowbhagya, daughter of dancer-actor Thara Kalyan are both classical dancers and have been dating each other since quite sometime.

Arjun was part of Thara’s dance school and is also a tattoo artist. The engagement was a small affair with close family and friends and the wedding is said to take place before Onam, this year.

The couple is also popular in social media with their lip-sync videos.

Sowbhagya Venkitesh is a popular dancer and she made her debut into Malayalam TV, as a judge on the talent hunt show, 'Immini Balyoru Fan'.