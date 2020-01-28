Rajinikanth films for Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to feature in an upcoming episode of Bear Grylls' popular adventure show Man Vs Wild.

According to reports, Rajinikanth and Grylls will explore the wild in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka and the shooting for the episode will take place for six hours in a day in the forest area. The first day shoot has been successfully completed on Monday and the remaining portion will be completed on Tuesday.

#WATCH Actor Rajinikanth arrives at Bandipur forest in Karnataka for a shoot of an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls pic.twitter.com/Eh2Lwd4BAI — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

It is said that Rajinikanth has given two days from his busy schedule for this episode. The production house has paid a refundable deposit of Rs 25000 and Rs 10000 for every additional day.

PM Narendra Modi recently in 2019 had joined Grylls for a special episode in the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Modi had then shared stories about his humble beginnings as a tea-seller's son and his solo trips of spiritual awakening into the Himalayas in his youth. The episode made 3.69 million impressions upon its premiere.