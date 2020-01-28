{{head.currentUpdate}}

Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor in 'The Intern' remake

Actors Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will star in the official Hindi remake of the Rober De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer Hollywood comedy hit, 'The Intern'.

Sharing the news on social media, Deepika wrote: "Thrilled to present my next! The Indian adaptation of #TheIntern. A 2021 release! Presented by @_KaProductions @warnerbrosindia and @iAmAzure. See you at the movies! @chintskap."

The project is jointly produced by Deepika and Sunir Kheterpal under their banners Ka Productions and Azure Entertainment respectively.

Excited to be a part of the film, Rishi said: " 'The Intern' is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story. It is great that Warner Bros. and AZURE are officially making this film in India."

Talking more about The Intern, Deepika shared it is an "intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace."

"A story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey," she added.

The Bollywood remake of The Intern will release in 2021.

