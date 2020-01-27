Thaneermathan fame actress Sreeranjini gets married

The 2019 movie Thaneermathan Dinangal was a blockbuster. Though the film saw Anaswara Rajan and Mathew in lead roles, the film was also noted for the many other characters as well.

Actress Sreeranjini, who played the role of Ashwathy as English teacher in the movie recently got married in a traditional wedding ceremony.

The actress is also the sister of director Bilhari, who made his directorial debut with Kunchacko Boban-starrer Allu Ramendran.

Interestingly, Sreeranjini's mother Ramadevi too was part of Thaneermathan Dinangal. She played the role of Jaison's (Mathew) mother in the movie.

For the wedding Sreeranjini was seen in a golden saree while the groom wore a mundu.

A few celebs including Aparna Balamurali was seen at the wedding.