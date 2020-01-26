Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas come together for Karachi 81

Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for yet another big movie. On 71st Republic Day, the actor shared the first look of his upcoming film titled Karachi 81.

Directed by K S Bava, the movie also stars Tovino Thomas and is said to be based on India’s greatest episode of espionage.

The first look gives us a glipmse of Prithviraj's character as an aged man. And it was indeed a perfect day to share the poster.

Prithvi and Tovino had earlier too worked in a couple of films including Ennu Ninte Moideen, Ezra and 7th Day. Tovino was also part of Prithviraj's directorial debut Lucifer.

As per sources 'Karachi 81' will be a big budget movie, and the shooting locations also include Rajastan, Kochi and Moscow.

Apparently, the movie tells the story of a spy. However, the makers are yet to reveal about the film's storyline.

Produced by Anto Joseph, the cinematography will be helmed by Sujith Vaassudev, while the story is jointly penned by KS Bava and Anwar Huzain. The edits will be managed by Mahesh Narayanan.