Prithviraj, Supriya turn heads at baptism function of Listin Stephen's daughter

It was the baptism function of Mollywood's producer Listin Stephen's daughter on Saturday and a few stars had made their way to attend.

Among them was Prithviraj and his wife Supriya who grabbed all attention at the event.

Prithviraj made a stylish entry in his brand new car and he was spotted in his 'Adujeevitham' look with fully grown beard and hair. Supriya wore a simple printed saree and looked pretty.

Also spotted was actor Narain who seemed to spend some quality time with Prithviraj.

Prayaga Martin, Vijaykumar and Veena Nandakumar were also seen attending the function.

A producer and distributor, Listin is the founder of film production company Magic Frames. His debut production was Traffic and Driving License starring Prithviraj was his last production venture.