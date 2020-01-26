Watch video | Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham's teaser is out

The hype over Priyadarshan-Mohanlal combo's Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham has gone further ahead with the makers releasing a teaser of the much-awaited film on Sunday.

The 40-second video offers a glimpse of the historic title character played by Mohanlal. One can also feel the texture of the periodic drama from the teaser.

The intense look of Marakkar, apparently emerging out of a warfront, is enough to send Mohanlal fans into a frenzy.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is set in the 16th century is based on the real-life incidents of Kunjali Marakkar IV. The film's ensemble cast includes Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Siddique, Prabhu Deva, Sudeep, Prabhu, Madhu, Manju Warrier, Paresh Rawal, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nedumudi Venu and Ashok Selvan.

The film is made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvilla and CJ Roy under their respective banners Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment.