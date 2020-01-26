{{head.currentUpdate}}

Stars galore at wedding of Bhagyalakshmi's son

Malayalam dubbing artiste and actress Bhagyalakshmi's son Sachin got married recently. The wedding was a grand affair which witnessed the presence of many stars from the movie industry.

Among them were Mythili, Nadia Moidu, Parvathy, Karthika, Suresh Kumar, Meneka, Manoj K Jayan, Nanadu etc.

MLA KS Sabarinathan and wife Divya S Iyer, Rishi Raj Singh, Internet sensation Hanan Hamid were also seen attending the function.

Bhagyalakshmi also got emotional during the wedding ritual.

Bhagyalakshmi got married to director cum cinematographer Ramesh Kumar in 1985 and later in September 2014 the duo got divorced. She had two sons Nithin and Sachin with Ramesh and both children were with the her.

