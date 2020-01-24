Manju Warrier is still the same even after 22 years! Here's the proof

Manju Warrier is undoubtedly the lady superstar. Though years have passed, the actress still carries the same charm and impresses one and all with her simplicity.

A couple of videos from the sets of her upcoming movie ChathurMugham had surfaced online and looks like she is enjoying her time. Recently, she shared a video from the location reminding us about her 1998 movie Pranayavarnangal.

After almost 22 years, she happened to climb the same stairs she did for the Pranayavarnangal. Making a collage video, the actress was all smiles as she was at the same spot shooting for ChathurMugham.

Direted by Siby Malayil, in Pranayavarnangal, Manju played the role of Aarathy, a shy and silent girl who loved poetry.

Now, for ChathurMugham, Manju is seen in trendy outfits with a modern look. Her role in the movie is yet to be revealed though the film is said to belong the horror genre.

Directed by Rajeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, Chathur Mukham has Sunny Wayne in an important role. Renji Panicker, Niranjana Anoop and Alancier form the supporting cast of this flick. Dawn Vincent is composing the tunes for this flick with Abinandhan Ramanujam cranking the camera and Manoj doing the editing.