Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya turn parents to Katrina Kaif, pics go viral

Bollywood biggies Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Jaya Bachchan have come together for an ad. Interestingly, the ad will also see South stars Nagarjuna, Shivaraj Kumar and Prabhu.

Katrina Kaif has been roped in as the face of a popular jewellery brand, which is already endorsed by Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan and the pics from the ad is doing the rounds on social media.

Going by the pics, it seems Big B and Jaya are playing parents to Katrina. Dressed in saree, Katrina is seen dancing with Big B, who is dressed in a white shirt and veshti along with a saree clad Jaya Bachchan. The trio looks extremely happy together and looks like fans can't wait for the ad to go on air.

Meanwhile, on workfront, Big B is looking forward to the release of his next Gulabo Sitabo, while Katrina is gearing up for Sooryavanshi.