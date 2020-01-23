Was raped during childhood, actor Rahul Ramakrishna makes shocking revelation

Tollywood actor Rahul Ramakrishna who is much known for his roles in movies like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and Ala Vaikunthapuram Lo, has opened up about the sexual abuse he suffered when he was a child.

In a series of tweets, the actor revealed that he was raped during his childhood. However, he did not name his assaulter.

I was raped during childhood.

I don’t know what else to say about my grief, except for this, because this is what I seek to know about myself. — Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) January 20, 2020

“I was raped during childhood. I don’t know what else to say about my grief, except for this, because this is what I seek to know about myself,” the actor wrote.

I live with the crime perpetrated upon me. There is never justice. Only momentary relief.

Teach your men to be nice.

Be brave and break societal conditioning. Be nice. — Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) January 20, 2020

As the actor took the courage to open up about the abuse he faced as a child, many lauded him and expressed their solidarity with him.

"Stay strong. You have come out of every shit and handled it best to your capacity," wrote fellow actor Priyadarshi.

Thank you all for the tremendous support. Your kind words have helped me more than anything else. I request all of you to closely guard your children and look out for sudden behaviour changes- they aren’t equipped with enough skills to communicate the horrors they survive. — Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) January 22, 2020

Thanking the people who extended their support and solidarity, Ramakrishna tweeted, “Thank you all for the tremendous support. Your kind words have helped me more than anything else. I request all of you to closely guard your children and look out for sudden behaviour changes- they aren’t equipped with enough skills to communicate the horrors they survive."

Rahul Ramakrishna is making a mark in the Telugu film industry as a comedy actor. He mostly appears in movies as an endearing friend of the hero.