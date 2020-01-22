Rajinikanth's Darbar enters Rs 200 crore club

Darbar, the Rajinikanth starring action thriller is running successfully at the releasing centers all over the world. The movie, which marked Rajinikanth's first collaboration with popular filmmaker AR Murugadoss, has already emerged as a profitable venture at the box office.

According to latest reports, Darbar has gone past Rs 200 crore at the box office, making it the fifth Rajinikanth starrer after Enthiran, Kabali, 2.0 and Petta to achieve the rare feat.

Trade analyst Trinath said, “Darbar has crossed Rs 200 crore gross earnings worldwide. In Tamil Nadu, it has approximately grossed around Rs 80 crore while in Kerala and Karnataka it has collected Rs 8 crore and Rs 19 crore respectively. It has collected around Rs 20 crore from Telugu states and around Rs 8 crore from the Hindi version. From overseas market, it has collected approximately Rs 70 crore.”

The superstar appeared in the role of a police officer in Darbar after a long gap of 27 years.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently gearing up for the shoot of his next with director Siva. The yet to be titled project also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu.