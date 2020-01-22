Rajeev Ravi's next with Asif Ali titled Kuttavum Shikshayum

Asif Ali's upcoming film director Rajeev Ravi has been titled as Kuttavum Shikshayum.

Touted to be a thriller, Asif Ali will be playing the role of a cop. Sunny Wayne, Alencier Ley Lopez, Sharafudheen and Senthil Krishna are also part of the cast.

Sibi Thomas, who had earlier played a role in Dileesh Pothan's Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, is penning the screenplay along with Sreejith Divakaran.

The film is inspired from a real life story based on a jewellery robbery that happened in Kasargod. The film will be shot majorly in Kasgarod and Rajasthan and is set to go on floors by January 26.

While Suresh Rajan is the cinematographer, National award winner B Ajithkumar will be handling the edits.

Arun Kumar VR will be producing ‘Kuttavum Shikshayum’ under the banner of Film Roll productions.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Ravi's much ambitious project Thuramukham is now in the post-production stage. The first look of this film was out a few days ago.

Kuttavum Shikshayum will be Rajeev’s fifth film as a director, after Annayum Rasoolum, Njan Steve Lopez, Kammattipadam and Thuramukham.