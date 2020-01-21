IT raid recovers Rs 25 lakh unaccounted cash from actress Rashmika's residence

A team of the Income-Tax epartment recovered Rs 25 lakh unaccounted cash in a raid carried out at the residence of Kannada actor Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from the cash, the IT officials also found property documents from the actor’ residence in Virajpet region of Kodagu district during the raid on Thursday, sources in the IT department said.

According to sources, parents of the actor have not been able to explain the details of the property. They are being questioned about the property. Searches have also been conducted at Serenity Marriage Hall, which is owned by her family.

According to PTI sources, IT officials from Bengaluru reached Virajpet in three cars on Thursday morning. The actor was not at home and was away for shooting. Her parents were said to be at the residence when the IT officials landed.

The raid at the residence of the noted actor began on Wednesday morning. Sources added that the bank account details of the actor and her parents are also being verified.

Rashmika has acted in several Kannada and Telugu movies. Her recent film Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite popular Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is in the theatres now.

A recent report suggested she demanded a huge amount for Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Jersey. “I don’t know what a huge amount is. If a film doesn’t work out, it’s not only as if the male actor’s film didn’t work out. It’s also the female actor’s film that didn’t work out. It affects us as much as it affects them. It’s not about the money. It’s about how much you put in,” she told IANS.