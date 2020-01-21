{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Celebs grace Maniyanpilla Raju's son's wedding reception

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

maniyan-pillai-son-wedding-reception
SHARE

Maniyanpilla Raju's son Sachin got married to Dr Aishwarya on recently in Trivandrum.

After the traditional wedding ceremony, the event was followed by a starry reception.

Sachin and his bride Aishwarya were seen in Indo-western outfits for the reception.

The function also marked the reunion of many veteran celebrities like Lissy, Nadia Moidu Annie, Parvathy, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Kavya Madhavan, KPAC Lalitha, Menaka Suresh, Jayaram etc.

Earlier, actors like Manju Warrier, Mukesh, Suresh Gopi had attended the wedding ceremony.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES