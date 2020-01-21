Celebs grace Maniyanpilla Raju's son's wedding reception

Maniyanpilla Raju's son Sachin got married to Dr Aishwarya on recently in Trivandrum.

After the traditional wedding ceremony, the event was followed by a starry reception.

Sachin and his bride Aishwarya were seen in Indo-western outfits for the reception.

The function also marked the reunion of many veteran celebrities like Lissy, Nadia Moidu Annie, Parvathy, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Kavya Madhavan, KPAC Lalitha, Menaka Suresh, Jayaram etc.

Earlier, actors like Manju Warrier, Mukesh, Suresh Gopi had attended the wedding ceremony.