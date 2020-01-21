Actress Bhama all set to tie the knot

Bhama is all set to tie the knot with Arun, a businessman by profession. The duo got engaged on Tuesday at a private function in the presence of friends and family.

It is an arranged marriage as Arun was a classmate and close friend of Bhama's brother-in-law.

Arun, who hails from Chennithala, Alappuzha, has completed his studies in Canada.

The wedding is expected to take place by the end of January.

A wedding reception will be held in Kochi, which will be attended by the actress's close friends and colleagues from the film industry.

Bhama made her debut with Nivedyam and was later seen in many movies including Cycle, Ivar Vivahitharayal, Janapriyan, Sevens and Husbands In Goa.

The actress was last seen in Marupadi, which was directed by V M Vinu. She then went on to play few lead roles in Kannada after the success of her debut project, Modalasa.