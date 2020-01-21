{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Actress Bhama all set to tie the knot

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Actress Bhama gets engaged to Arun
SHARE

Bhama is all set to tie the knot with Arun, a businessman by profession. The duo got engaged on Tuesday at a private function in the presence of friends and family.

It is an arranged marriage as Arun was a classmate and close friend of Bhama's brother-in-law. 

Actress Bhama gets engaged to Arun

Arun, who hails from Chennithala, Alappuzha, has completed his studies in Canada.

The wedding is expected to take place by the end of January.

Actress Bhama gets engaged to Arun

A wedding reception will be held in Kochi, which will be attended by the actress's close friends and colleagues from the film industry.

Actress Bhama gets engaged to Arun

Bhama made her debut with Nivedyam and was later seen in many movies including Cycle, Ivar Vivahitharayal, Janapriyan, Sevens and Husbands In Goa.

The actress was last seen in Marupadi, which was directed by V M Vinu. She then went on to play few lead roles in Kannada after the success of her debut project, Modalasa.

Tags:
Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.